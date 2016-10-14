Kazakh boxer Ashkeyev called new star of boxing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Esnewsreporting.com has released a video of Madiyar Ashkeyev vs. Martez Jackson fight calling the 28-year-old Kazakhstani boxer the new star, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Super welterweight champ Ashkeyev had 6 fights, 3 of which he won by knockout. His trainer Roberto Garcia claimed that Ashkeyev is the future world champion in one of the interviews.



Ashkeyev's promoter Kathy Duva also believes that the fighter is the future star of world boxing.