Kazakh boxer Azat Makhmetov reaches finals at Islamic Games in Baku

BAKU. KAZINFORM In the weight category up to 52 kg Azat Makhmetov reached final of the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, Kazinform correspondent reports from Azerbaijan.

Semifinal bout between Azat and Algerian athlete Osama Morjane was canceled for technical reasons.

In the final, Kazakh fighter will meet with Moroccan Daraa Abdelali.

As a reminder, over 3,500 athletes from 54 countries are taking part in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, Azerbaijan. Kazakhstan is represented by 32 athletes in boxing, judo, taekwondo and wrestling.