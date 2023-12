ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Adilbek Niyazymbetov has failed to reach the semifinals of the AIBA World Boxing Championships 2015 in Doha, Sports.kz reports.

Elshod Rasulov of Uzbekistan eliminated Niyazymbetov 3:0 in Men's Light Heavy 81kg category. Recall that two representatives of Kazakhstan at the championships - Daniyar Yeleussinov and Ivan Dychko - already booked their semifinal bouts.