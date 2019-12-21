Kazakh boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov celebrates 9th pro win

PHOENIX. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov celebrated another victory in the professional ring on Friday night, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

The two fought in the Daniel Jacobs vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. undercard.

Yeleussinov TKOed American welterweight Alan Sanchez in what was supposed to be the 10-round fight at the Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix. The fight was stopped in the fifth round.

Recall that Daniyar Yeleussinov clinched gold at the Rio Olympics in 2016.