Kazakh boxer Dariga Shakimova to step into Rio Olympics ring

ASTANA-RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - On Sunday, Kazakhstani sports fans will follow several events at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakhstani shooter Yuri Yurkov will participate in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualification at the Olympic Shooting Center.



Alexandra and Yekaterina Nemich from Kazakhstan will take part in the Synchronized Swimming Duets Free Routine preliminary round at the Maria Lenk Aquatics Center. The sisters won the Olympic license at a tournament in Brazil in March 2016. Alexandra and Yekaterina are the two-time bronze medalists of the 2014 Asian Games. They are trained by Zhanna Demchenko.



The entire Kazakhstan will also be watching female boxer Dariga Shakimova stepping into the ring with Canadian Ariane Fortin in the Women's Middle (69-75kg) preliminary round. The 28-year-old Shakimova won the Asian Boxing Championship in 2010 and the Kazakhstan Boxing Championship in 2013. The fight is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. Astana time.