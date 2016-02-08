  • kz
    Kazakh boxer Dauren Yeleussinov to face Raymond Terry

    09:45, 08 February 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani professional boxer Dauren Yeleussinov will face American boxer Raymond Terry this month, Yeleussinov's VKontakte official page says.

    Dauren Yeleussinov will step into the ring with American Raymond Terry at Manhattan BBking in NYC on February 17 for his fifth professional fight.
    It is worth mentioning that Yeleussinov won all four of his previous fights knocking out opponents in three of them.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing News
