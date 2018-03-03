Kazakh boxer Firuza Sharipova to shine in Singapore

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - FSK Promotion company will introduce Kazakh boxer Firuza Sharipova and Qazaq Kuresi Sports at the SportelAsia exhibition in Singapore, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"This year the traditional exhibition will be held from 13th to 15th March. It is the most prestigious event in the sports world. Therefore, not only top TV channels strive to get there but also promotion companies representing various types of martial arts. For instance, MMA will be represented by UFC, professional boxing by promotion companies Top Rank, Golden Boy, etc.," the female athlete's media representative explained.

FSK Promotion is sure that the participation in the international exhibition such as SportelAsia will make it possible to introduce Qazaq Kuresi, which is the Kazakh national wrestling sport, Kazakhstan's promoter company and world champion Firuza Sharipova to a number of world's well-known companies and TV channels, and to establish contacts for further broadcasting of Kazakhstan's sports competitions around the world.





"The previous match between Firuza Sharipova and Djemilla Gontaruk held in Almaty was broadcast live in over 50 countries. The exhibition may increase the number of countries, thereby contributing to the effective development of Kazakhstan's professional boxing and Qazaq Kuresi," the press service said.