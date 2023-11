ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 32-year-old first heavyweight Kazakh boxer Isa Akberbayev has knocked out in 7th round his 37-year-old opponent - Hungarian Gabor Halasz.

The fight took place in Germany.

Thus, the citizen of Kazakhstan held the second defense of his GBC title. This bout was 17th in a row. Akberbayev won 17 fights 12 of them by KO.