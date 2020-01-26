Kazakh boxer Jukembayev adds another professional victory to resume
14:02, 26 January 2020
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani superlight boxer Batyr Jukembayev (18-0, 14 KOs) celebrated his 18th professional win in Montreal, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.
Jukembayev defeated Mexican Ricardo Lara (22-8, 10 KOs) at the Montreal Casino in Quebec, Canada on Saturday night.
The Kazakh superlight boxer KOed Lara in the second round of what was supposed to be the ten-round fight.
Initially Jukembayev was expected to fight Argentinian Maximiliano Ricardo Veron, but the latter failed to obtain visa to Canada.