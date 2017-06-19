Kazakh boxer Kanat Islam among WBA TOP-3

ASTANA. KAZINFORM WBA has updated its list of top boxers, Sports.kz reports.

Some Kazakh boxers' positions in the ranking have changed. Thus, Issa Akberbayev climbed one line, becoming 14th in the cruiserweight.

Kanat Islam rose to the third line in super welterweight.

Zhankosh Turarov retained his tenth position in welterweight.

Earlier, World Boxing Association stripped Beibut Shumenov, who could soon finish his career, of its "regular" world champion title.