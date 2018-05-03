Kazakh boxer Kanat Islam backs Challenge Street Workout KZ

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Professional Kazakh boxer and world champion Kanat Islam supported the initiative of Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly by taking part in Challenge Street Workout KZ, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports.

Living and training in Florida, U.S., Kanat keeps track of the events in Kazakhstan, and after learning about the national project aimed at involving youth in mass sports, decided to take part in it by urging the citizens of Kazakhstan to develop healthy lifestyle habits.

"I challenge professional boxer and world champion Beibut Shumenov and MMA world champion Ardak Nazarov," the athlete said in a video.

Not long ago, 9th September 2017, Kanat knocked out undefeated Canadian Brandon Cook in Astana securing his 25th professional win. This inspired many young Kazakhstanis to go to the gym. Kanat Islam has had 25 bouts crowned with 25 confident wins. He is a holder of WBA Inter-Continental, WBO NABO, WBO Inter-Continental, WBA Fedelatin and WBA Fedecaribe super welterweight titles. Now, the world-famous professional boxer has joined the national challenge.

It is to be recalled that the Minister of Culture and Sports launched Challenge Street WorkoutKZ contest. Arystanbek Mukhamediuly challenged Olympic champion Serik Sapiyev, singer Kairat Nurtas, and actor Adil Akhmetov. Then, well-known athletes, such as Bakhtiyar Artayev, Ilyas Suleimenov, Denis Ten, Galib Jafarov, and Arman Chilmanov joined the challenge as well.

By participating in the contest, its winner can win StreetWorkout athletic ground for his/her city or village in addition to a cash prize. The contest will last until June 10, 2018.