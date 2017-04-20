Kazakh boxer Kanat Islam reveals date of next fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Kanat Islam (23-0, 19 KOs) has revealed in an exclusive interview with WorldBoxingNews.net the date of his next fight, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

"I have been in professional boxing for five years. This is not a short time. In this period, I had 23 fights and won all of them, plus 19 of them are won by knockout. Now, I am currently ranked highly by the organizations and it's time for me to become the world champion," Islam told World Boxing News.



In his words, he arrived to the US from Kazakhstan only a few days ago.



"My vacation has come to the end. Now, I'm in my promoter Nelson Lopez's training base in Florida, USA. I started to train and at the end of May, I will have my 24th fight. Hopefully, an opponent will be known this week. This year is important for me because on September 9, a great evening of professional boxing will be held in Kazakhstan. My main aim is to become a world champion, so after the fight in May, we will start preparing for this fight. Negotiations are underway and I am convinced that this September I will attract world attention in Astana. We are expecting up to 15,000 fans to attend this great show," he added.