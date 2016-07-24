Kazakh boxer Kanat Islam rises in IBO rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The International Boxing Organization has released the updated rankings of boxers in all weight categories, Sports.kz reports.

Kazakhstan cruiserweight champion Beibut Shumenov retained the 6th spot of the rankings, whereas another cruiserweight Issa Akberbayev slid one spot down to №43.



Kanat Islam moved four spots up to №94 in the Super welterweight category.



Zhanat Zhakiyanov rose from №64 to №60 in the Bantamweight class.