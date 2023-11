ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Well-known Kazakhstani boxer Kanat Islam is set to jet off to the U.S. in the upcoming days.

According to Sports.kz, the details of his next fight will be revealed after that trip.



Recall that Islam signed a deal with renowned American boxing manager Al Haymon last November. Haymon represented Floyd Mayweather Jr., Amir Khan, Julio Caesar Chavez Jr. and many other boxers.