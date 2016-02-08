  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh boxer Kuttybekov clinches gold at international tournament

    10:47, 08 February 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Abzal Kuttybekov has hauled gold at an international boxing tournament in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 24.kg.

    The 39th international boxing tournament in the memory of the Hero of the Soviet Union Duishenkul Shopokov came to an end in the Kyrgyz capital on February 7.
    Abzal Kuttybekov clinched the only medal Kazakhstan - gold - in men's 81kg category.
    Kyrgyzstan won gold in five weight categories. Russian boxers collected gold in three weight categories and Uzbek athlete Israil Madrimov claimed one gold medal for his country in 75kg category.

    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan Sport Boxing News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!