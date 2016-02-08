Kazakh boxer Kuttybekov clinches gold at international tournament

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Abzal Kuttybekov has hauled gold at an international boxing tournament in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 24.kg.

The 39th international boxing tournament in the memory of the Hero of the Soviet Union Duishenkul Shopokov came to an end in the Kyrgyz capital on February 7.

Abzal Kuttybekov clinched the only medal Kazakhstan - gold - in men's 81kg category.

Kyrgyzstan won gold in five weight categories. Russian boxers collected gold in three weight categories and Uzbek athlete Israil Madrimov claimed one gold medal for his country in 75kg category.