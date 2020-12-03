Kazakh boxer moves down in updated IBF middleweight rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The International Boxing Federation (IBF) has published its renewed rankings in all divisions, Sporks.kz reports.

Kazakhstani boxer Meiirim Nursultanov moved down from 7th to 9th place in the updated IBF middleweight rankings. Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin holds the IBF world middleweight champion title. First and second spots of the IBF middleweight rankings remain vacant. Polish Kamil Szeremeta ranks third. Kazakhstanis Zhanibek Alimkhanuly (11th), Kanat Islam (14th) also included in the rankings.

Another Kazakhstani Aidos Yerbosynuly ranks 7th in the IBF super middleweight rankings.