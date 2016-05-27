Kazakh boxer Nazym Kyzaibay becomes two-time world championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Nazym Kyzaibay has become a two-time world champion.

The 22-year-old Kyzaibay defeated Chinese Yuyan Wang 3:0 in the final of the Women's Light Fly weight class (45-48kg) at the 9th AIBA Women's World Boxing Championship in Astana.

Recall that 285 athletes from 67 countries of the world gathered in the Kazakh capital for the championship.

It is worth mentioning that Kyzaibay was the first female boxer from Kazakhstan to clinch gold at the world championship in 2014.