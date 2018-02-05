Kazakh boxer on controversial Rio Olympics silver, IOC investigation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh boxer Vassiliy Levit shared his thoughts with Kazinform correspondent about the upcoming investigation of the International Olympic Committee into controversial judges' decisions to award him silver in the 2016 Olympics final.

"I have read about it. To be honest, I do not think about it much. Whatever decision they make, I'll agree, it's all in God's hands. Discussing judges' decisions is outside my scope," the boxer said.

Recall that the head of the IOC, Thomas Bach, said that the Committee had concerns about the judging in some boxing matches at the 2016 Rio Olympics. One of the fights the IOC will investigate is the final fight of Kazakhstan's Vassiliy Levit against Russian Evgeny Tishchenko when our boxer lost in an unanimous decision. At that time, the decision aroused dissatisfaction with boxing fans around the world who considered it biased.

The athlete also expressed his opinion about the present level of Kazakhstan's boxing. "I think boxing in Kazakhstan has always been at a high level. The fact that our boxers win at least one gold medal at each Olympics bespeaks this," Levit said.

He said that he is now busy with preparations for the upcoming training camp.

"Tomorrow I'm leaving for a training camp, for the second time this year. Therefore, my current plan is to train hard and perform. As for the next Olympics, I will do my best to get there," the athlete said.

At the end of the interview, the boxer confessed he is looking forward to seeing the rematch between our compatriot Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin and Mexican Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez. "It will be a great fight like the previous one. I think all boxing fans are waiting for that showdown, and I'm no exception. No doubt we will cheer for our boxer," Levit said.