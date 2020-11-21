  • kz
    Kazakh boxer produces 43-second KO

    12:20, 21 November 2020
    Photo: None
    KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Serik Musadilov aka Panda has scored a 43-second knockout at the professional boxing night in Hialeah, USA, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    The six-round heavyweight bout contested between Kazakhstani Serik Musadilov and Mexican Daniel Najera ended in the Kazakh’s victory after him scoring a knockout 43 seconds into the bout.

    The Kazakhstani gained him 8th win in professional boxing, while inflicting 6th loss on the Mexican.


    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Top Story
