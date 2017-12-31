  • kz
    Kazakh boxer Sharipova fetches WBC Silver title

    09:58, 31 December 2017
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Firuza Sharipova defeated Belgian Djemilla Gontaruk at the evening of boxing at the Almaty Arena on Saturday, Kazinform reports.

    Sharipova captured the WBCSilver and IBO Championship titles in super featherweight in a 10-round fight.


    Akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek attended the Sharipova vs. Gontaruk fight.


    The Saturday win gives Sharipova a chance to face Finnish professional boxer Eva Wahlström who has held the WBC female super featherweight title since 2015. The fight may be held in spring 2018 in Taraz or Monaco.

       

