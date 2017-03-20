Kazakh boxer Sharipova to vie for WBC International title

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first professional female boxer from Kazakhstan Firuza Sharipova revealed that her next fight will be the title one, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz. She told AllFight.ru that she will vie for WBC International title.

"Next time I will step into the ring on April 22. My manager Sergey Zavileiskiy said that the fight for WBC International title had already been agreed. Right now we are looking at the date and venue options. The fight may take place in Russia, Kazakhstan or Spain. Of course, I would prefer to fight at home [in Kazakhstan]. There are two potential opponents with good standing in the rankings. I will begin training for the fight in the nearest future," Sharipova said.



As a reminder, Firuza Sharipova has recently been named as the most beautiful and sexiest female boxer. On March 4, she outboxed Yuliy Chernoborodovaya in Moscow.