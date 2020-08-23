  • kz
    Kazakh boxer Sharipova wins IBA Super Light Title

    10:38, 23 August 2020
    Photo: None
    KAZAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Firuza Sharipova (10-1, 5 KOs) won the International Boxing Association World Female Super Light Title in Kazan, Russia, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Sharipova faced Happy Daudi from Tanzania in what was supposed to be a 10-round fight. In fact, the bout lasted for five rounds and ended with Sharipova’s confident win.

    This is the 11th professional win for the Kazakhstani boxer and the 7th loss for Daudi.


