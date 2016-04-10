Kazakh boxer Shumenov retains top spot in WBA ranking

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh boxer Beibut Shumenov retains the top spot in the ranking of the World Boxing Association (WBA), Sports.kz reported citing the official website of the organization.

In the updated WBA ranking Shumenov occupies the first position and the status of the interim world champion in light heavyweight.



In the near future the boxer intends to fight with the winner of Denis Lebedev (Russia) - Victor Emilio Ramirez (Argentina) bout. Lebedev and Ramirez will fight in Moscow on 30 April.