Kazakh boxer Talgat Shaiken claims silver at Youth Olympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh boxer Talgat Shaiken won a silver medal at the Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

In the final fight in the 64 kg weight division, he faced Ilya Popov of Russia. The match ended with his opponent's victory (1-4).

Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan's Aibek Oralbay won gold. Also, Damir Toibay lost his final bout and claimed silver. In the women's event, Nadezhda Ryabets took home a bronze medal.

The remarkable thing is that the Kazakh boxing team of five athletes won four medals at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games.



Photo courtesy of Sali Sabirov, the press service of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan