Kazakh boxer training at Robert Garcia Boxing Academy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Meirim Nursultanov, former fighter of Astana Arlans in the World Boxing Series (WBS), had a training session with renowned trainer Robert Garcia, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"Working with Robert Garcia who raised a lot of champions," Nursultanov shared a video via his Instagram account.



Garcia trained a lot of famous boxers Miguel Garcia, Brandon Rios, Evgeny Gradovich, Kelly Pavlik, Marcos Maidana, Marco Rubio and many others.