Kazakh boxer wins IBF, WBA NABA titles

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 23-year-old Kazakh boxer Mussa Tursyngaliyev (6-0, 5 KOs) beat the experienced Luis Hinojosa (31-13, 18 KOs) of the Dominican Republic, Sports.kz reports.

The ten-round bout at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, U.S., was crowned with the victory of Tursyngaliyev. As a result, Mussa Tursyngaliyev won the vacant IBF belt and the WBA NABA title in the featherweight division.

Now, the official record of the Kazakh boxer is 7-0. However, BoxRec.com can later add several more successful fights held in Mexico. As to Hinojosa, he has lost for the 14th time in his professional career.

It is to be recalled that Tursyngaliyev made his debut in the professional ring in November last year. Within 27 days, he managed to have eight fights and secure wins against Mexican boxers.