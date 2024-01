ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the quarterfinals of the World Boxing Championships in Hamburg, Kazakhstan's Abilkhan Amankul (75kg) has defeated Cuba's Arlen Lopez, the 2016 Summer Olympics gold medalist, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Amankul won scoring 3:2. Earlier, Kazakh athletes Zhomart Yerzhan (49 kg) and Kairat Yeraliyev (56 kg) reached the semifinals of the tournament.