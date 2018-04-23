  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh boxer Yeleussinov arrives in NYC for pro debut

    10:00, 23 April 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov has arrived in New York to make his professional debut, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Yeleussinov confirmed his arrival to New York by posting a photo of him and another Kazakhstani boxer Dimash Niyazov posing next to Barclays Center on his Instagram.

    Daniyar is set to make his professional debut against undefeated American boxer Noah Kidd (3-0-1, 2 KOs). Kidd won two fights by TKO and one - by unanimous decision of the judges. The fourth fight was a draw.

    Yeleussinov and Kidd will clash in a six-round fight in the undercard of Daniel Jacobs and Maciej Sulecki showdown.

    As for Dimash Niyazov, he will face off with Mexican Angel Sarinana, 25, (7-7-2, 3 KOs).

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!