NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani welterweight Daniyar Yeleussinov (6-0, 3 KOs) has claimed his 7th professional victory in Oxon Hill, Maryland, U.S., Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Yeleussinov defeated Chilean fighter Luis Norambuena (3-1-1, 0 KOs) in the 8-round fight at the MGM National Harbor by the judges' decision.



This is the second loss for the Chilean boxer.