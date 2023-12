ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov (6-0, 3 КО) has improved his position in the BoxRec.com boxing ranking after his win in Philadelphia, the US, Sports.kz reports.

Yeleussinov defeated Mexican Silverio Ortiz, (37-24, 18 KOs) in the eight-round bout. This win let Yeleussinov jump 48 places up in the BoxRec welterweight ranking to stand currently 136th.