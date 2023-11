Kazakh boxer Yeraliyev boxes to gold at Kazakhstan Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstani Boxing Championship is underway in Pavlodar city, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.Temirtas Zhussupov of Astana Arlans Professional Boxing Club outscored Yerzhan Zhomart from South Kazakhstan region 2:1 (28:29, 29:28, 29:28) in Men's 49kg weight class.

Azamat Issakulov from Mangistau region crashed Annual Muzaparov from Almaty region 3:0 (29:28, 29:28, 29:28) in Men's 52kg weight category.



World and Asian champion Kairat Yeraliyev defeated Nurbol Kalzhanov from Mangistau 2:1 (30:27, 29:28, 28:29) in Men's 56kg weight class.