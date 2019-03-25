Kazakh boxer Zhanabayev captures WBA Inter-Continental title
11:24, 25 March 2019
ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's boxer Nursultan Zhanabayev has captured the vacant WBA Inter-Continental title in welterweight division in Almaty, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.
Zhanabayev (6-0, 4KOs) defeated Venezuelan Ivan Matute (28-1, 23KOs) by a technical knockout in the second round of their fight.
This is the seventh victory for Zhanabayev in the professional ring. As for Matute, he suffered his second loss.