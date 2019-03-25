Kazakh boxer Zhanabayev captures WBA Inter-Continental title

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's boxer Nursultan Zhanabayev has captured the vacant WBA Inter-Continental title in welterweight division in Almaty, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Zhanabayev (6-0, 4KOs) defeated Venezuelan Ivan Matute (28-1, 23KOs) by a technical knockout in the second round of their fight.



This is the seventh victory for Zhanabayev in the professional ring. As for Matute, he suffered his second loss.