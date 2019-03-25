  • kz
    Kazakh boxer Zhanabayev captures WBA Inter-Continental title

    11:24, 25 March 2019
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's boxer Nursultan Zhanabayev has captured the vacant WBA Inter-Continental title in welterweight division in Almaty, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Zhanabayev (6-0, 4KOs) defeated Venezuelan Ivan Matute (28-1, 23KOs) by a technical knockout in the second round of their fight.

    This is the seventh victory for Zhanabayev in the professional ring. As for Matute, he suffered his second loss.

    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
