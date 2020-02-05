  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh boxers advanced into ¼ final of Bocskai Istvan Memorial Intl Boxing Tournament

    09:58, 05 February 2020
    Photo: None
    DEBRECEN. KAZINFORM The second day of the Bocskai Istvan Memorial International Boxing Tournament came to an end in the Hungarian city of Debrecen, Kazinform learnt from Prosports.kz.

    7 Kazakh sportsmen competed in 1/8 final fights. Two of them lost to their opponents and others have chances to win.

    52kg

    Makhmud Sabyrkhan (Kazakhstan) wins over Nandor Csoka (Hungary) by a unanimous decision of judges.

    63kg

    Sanatali Toltayev (Kazakhstan) wins over Dzmitry Asanau (Belarus) by a unanimous decision of judges.

    Talgat Shayken (Kazakhstan) wins over Kaping Tshepang (Botswana) by a unanimous decision of judges.

    75kg

    Yermakhan Zhakpekov (Kazakhstan) lost to Viktor Yoka (France) by a unanimous decision of judges.

    81kg

    Nurbek Oralbay (Kazakhstan) wins over Habrez Mobin (Austria) by a split decision of judges.

    91kg

    Aibek Oralbay (Kazakhstan) wins over Vladislav Smyaglikov (Belarus) by a unanimous decision of judges.

    +91kg

    Damir Toibay (Kazakhstan) wins over Abudu Jamili (France) by a unanimous decision of judges.

    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!