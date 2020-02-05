Kazakh boxers advanced into ¼ final of Bocskai Istvan Memorial Intl Boxing Tournament
7 Kazakh sportsmen competed in 1/8 final fights. Two of them lost to their opponents and others have chances to win.
52kg
Makhmud Sabyrkhan (Kazakhstan) wins over Nandor Csoka (Hungary) by a unanimous decision of judges.
63kg
Sanatali Toltayev (Kazakhstan) wins over Dzmitry Asanau (Belarus) by a unanimous decision of judges.
Talgat Shayken (Kazakhstan) wins over Kaping Tshepang (Botswana) by a unanimous decision of judges.
75kg
Yermakhan Zhakpekov (Kazakhstan) lost to Viktor Yoka (France) by a unanimous decision of judges.
81kg
Nurbek Oralbay (Kazakhstan) wins over Habrez Mobin (Austria) by a split decision of judges.
91kg
Aibek Oralbay (Kazakhstan) wins over Vladislav Smyaglikov (Belarus) by a unanimous decision of judges.
+91kg
Damir Toibay (Kazakhstan) wins over Abudu Jamili (France) by a unanimous decision of judges.