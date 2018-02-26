Kazakh boxers bag 1 gold, 4 bronze medals in Bulgaria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Strandja Cup international amateur boxing tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria, has ended, SPORTINFORM reports with reference to the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation.

In the 64 kg weight division, Kazakhstan's Sabyrzhan Bekbergenov secured the gold medal by winning a fight against Ukrainian Ivan Dancha.

Moreover, bronze medals were taken by the following compatriots: Nurbol Kalzhanov (56 kg), Kanagat Maralov (69 kg), Mikhail Kokhanchik (81 kg), and Abzal Kuttybekov (91 kg).

The boxers achieved such splendid results owing to the guidance of trainer Nurgali Safiullin.