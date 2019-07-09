Kazakh boxers bag eight medals at tournament in Germany

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Boxers of Kazakhstan won eight medals at the Brandenburg Cup 2019 International Youth Boxing Tournament in Germany, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan National Olympic Committee.

The Kazakhstan team secured three gold, one silver, and four bronze medals. Gold medalists: Beibarys Zheksen (56 kg), Aitzhan Ashirkhan (60 kg), and Sagyndyk Togambai (91 kg). Talgat Syrymbetov (52 kg) earned the second place. Bronze medals of the tournament were taken by M. Bazarbaiuly (49 kg), D. Duissebai (64 kg), K. Maksut (81 kg), and A. Sabyrgali (+91 kg).



Aitzhan Ashirkhan of Kazakhstan was recognized as the best boxer of the tournament.

Representatives of 21 countries, including Argentina, Russia, Ukraine, France, Germany, Denmark, Romania, and Poland, fought for medals.