Kazakh boxers claim 3 gold medals at int'l tournament in Hungary

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan collected 5 medals at the 63rd edition of Bocskai Istvan Memorial International Boxing Tournament in Debrecen, Hungary, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

Saken Bibossynov (52kg), Serik Temirzhanov (60kg) and Tursynbai Kulakhmet (75kg) hauled gold.



Orazbek Assylkulov captured silver in the 56kg weight class, whereas Sabyrzhan Bakbergenov took home bronze in 64kg weight category.



Serik Temirhanov was named the best boxer of the tournament.