Kazakh boxers come back from World Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Early in the morning on September 4, the Kazakhstan National Boxing Team has returned to Astana from the 2017 World Championships in Hamburg, the Kazakhstan boxing Federation's press office said.

Our athletes won 6 medals including one gold brought to the country by Kairat Yeraliyev, a native resident of Shymkent city.

To honor the champion at the airport, the fans streamed the flag of Kazakhstan and a cloth depicting the emblem of South Kazakhstan region.

In addition to the gold medal of Yeraliyev, the team brought two silver medals, won by Abilkhan Amankul and Kamshibek Kunkabayev, and three bronzes, grabbed by Vasily Levit, Zhomart Yerzhan, and Ablaikhan Zhussupov.



