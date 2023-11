Kazakh boxers compete at tournament in Germany

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Boxers from various continents are taking part in a prestigious international tournament in Halle, Germany.

On the first day of the tournament, three Kazakh boxers won their fights: Ablaikhan Zhussupov (69 kg) – James Delano (the Netherlands) - 4:1, Abilkhan Amankul (75 kg) – Artur Onanyan (Germany) - 5:0, Kairat Yeraliyev (56 kg) – Vladislav Vetochkin (Ukraine) - 5:0

Today, Bekdaulet Ibragimov (64 kg), Adilbek Niyazymbetov (81 kg), Kairat Yeraliyev, Abylaikhan Zhussupov, Abilkhan Amankul and Kamshibek Konkabayev (+ 91 kg) will step in the ring.