Kazakh boxers grab 2 gold medals at Brandenburg Cup in Germany (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxers hauled two gold medals at the 20th Brandenburg Cup, an international youth boxing tournament, in Oder, Frankfurt last week.

Aidos Arapov from Kostanay city clinched gold in 52kg category. Native of Taraz city Abilkhan Amankul won gold in 75kg category. 128 young boxers coming from 20 nations competed for gold medals at the tournament. Team Kazakhstan was ranked 2nd in the overall medal table. Germany topped the rankings with five gold medals. Russia, England and Ireland collected one gold medal apiece and rounded out the top three.