Kazakh boxers haul 2 bronze medals in Bulgaria

SOFIA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxers have hauled two bronze medals at the 72nd International Boxing Tournament STRANDJA 2021 in Sofia, Bulgaria, Kazinform reports.

Boxers Nurkanat Raiys and Biibarys Zhexen won bronze medals at the international boxing tournament which is underway in Sofia.

It bears to remind that the International Boxing Tournament STRANDJA traditionally held in the capital of Bulgaria is one of the oldest boxing tournaments in Europe. It has been held there since 1950.