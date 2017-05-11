Kazakh boxers head to Baku for Islamic Solidarity Games
10:38, 11 May 2017
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Team of boxers led by Myrzagali Aitzhanov has left for Baku, Azerbaijan to compete in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games on May 12 with participation of athletes from 57 Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation member countries, Sports.kz reports.
7 boxers will represent Kazakhstan at Islamiada 2017:
52 kg - Azat Makhmetov
56 kg - Nurbol Kalzhanov
60 kg - Sultan Zaurbek
64 kg - Kuan Kuatov
69 kg - Ilya Ochkin
75 kg - Tursynbay Kulakhmet
over 91 kg - Nurlan Saparbay.
The final fights will be held on May18 and 19.