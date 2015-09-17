Kazakh boxers maintained their positions in WBA ranking

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The World Boxing Association updated its monthly ranking of the boxers in all weight categories, Sports.kz reports.

The positions of Kazakhstani boxers did not change compared to the previous rating. Beibut Shumenov tops the list of cruiserweight fighters (up to 90.7 kgs). Kanat Islam ranks the sixth among Top-15 super welterweight boxers (up to 69.8 kgs) and Zhanat Shakiyanov maintained his 2nd position in bantamweight category (53.5 kgs)