Kazakh boxers scoop 11 medals at ASBC Asian Boxing Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The ASBC Asian Confederation Boxing Championships for male and female boxers has wrapped up in Bangkok, Thailand today, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation. The event brought together athletes from 39 countries of the world.





Kazakhstan's national team collected 11 medals - 2 gold, 2 silver and 7 bronze - ranking high on the overall medal tally of the tournament.



Kazakhstani Tursynbai Kulakhmet (75kg) has become a sensation of the ASBC Asian Confederation Boxing Championships by stunning defending champion Israil Madrimov from Uzbekistan in the quarterfinal, winning the semifinal bout in the first minute and defeating Indian boxer Ashish Kumar in the final.







Bek Nurmaganbet (81kg) clinched the second gold medal for Team Kazakhstan by crashing a boxer from the Philippines in the final fight.



Kazakhstani Zakir Safiullin (60kg) and Kamshybek Kunkabayev (+91kg) won silver by stunning Mongolian and Uzbek boxers, respectively.



Temirtas Zhussupov (49kg), Sanatali Toltayev (64kg), Vassiliy Levit (91kg), Milana Safronova (64kg), Dariga Shakimova (69kg), Fariza Sholtai (81kg) and Lyazzat Kungeibayeva (+81kg) settled for bronze.