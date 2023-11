Kazakh boxers secure five medals on Islamic Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Five of seven Kazakh boxers continue the fight for medals on the 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku after Nurlan Saparbay (+91) lost to Azerbaijani Mahammadrasul Majidov in 1/8, and Nrubol Kalzhanov (56) to Uzbek boxer Abdulkhay Sarakhmatov, Kazinform reports referring to Kazakhstan boxing federation.

On May 14, Sultan Zaurbek (60) beat Ulugbek Dusmuradov (Uzbekistan) 5:0, proceeding to semifinals. His next fight he will hold on May 17. Ilya Ochkin (69) defeated Abdelkabir Belassek (Morocco) 3-2 cementing a spot in quarterfinals, where he will meet with Pakistani Arshad Hussain on May 15.

On May 16, Azat Makhmetov (52) will meet with Pakistani Sued Muhammad Asif, 75, Tursynbai Kulahmet (75), will face Uzbek Mahmud Gaipov, and Kuan Kuatov (64) will fight for a ticket to semi-finals with the Zufar Saparbayev of Turkmenistan.