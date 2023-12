DEBRECEN. KAZINFORM Kazakh boxers won three bronze medals in the semifinals at the Bocskai Istvan Memorial International Boxing Tournament in Debrecen, Hungary, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reports.

Besides, Sabyrkhan Makhmud (52 kg), Talgat Shaiken (69 kg), Aibek Oralbay (91kg) will vie for top honors. The final bouts will be held today, February 7.