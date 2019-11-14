Kazakh boxers to vie for Olympic licenses – Serik Sapiyev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Serik Sapiyev, Chairman of the Physical Culture and Sports Committee, revealed names of Kazakhstani boxers who will vie for licenses to represent the country at the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympic, Kazinform reports.

According to Sapiyev, Abylaikhan Zhussupov (69kg), Vasiliy Levit (91kg), Kamshybek Konkabayev (+91kg) and world champion Bekzat Nurdauletov (81kg) will fight for licenses.

Kairat Yeraliyev might also compete for the Olympic license in Men’s 56kg weight category.

The final roster of boxers is yet to be confirmed, Sapiyev added.

He confirmed that Kazakhstani athletes had already grabbed 25 Olympic licenses in 14 sports.