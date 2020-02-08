Kazakh boxers win three gold medals at intl tournament in Hungary

DEBRECEN. KAZINFORM Final competitions of the Bocskai Istvan Memorial International Boxing Tournament with the participation of Kazakh boxers took place in Hungary’s Debrecen.

According to the National Olympic Committee, Kazakhstan’s team won three gold medals at the event.

In a 52kg weight division, Kazakhstani Sabyrkhan Makhmud defeated Indian Lalitha Prasad Polipalli.

Aibek Oralbay won over another Indian boxer Chauhan Gaurav in 91kg.

Rimma Volossenko defeated Russian Yekaterina Dynnik in women’s 64kg.

Talgat Shaiken won a silver medal in men’s 69kg after he lost to French Wahid Hambli.

Earlier, Aidos Arapov (57kg), Nurbek Oralbay (81kg), Damir Toibay (+91kg) and Marina Volnova (69kg) brouhgt bronze medals for the national team.



