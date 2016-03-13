Kazakh boxers Yleusinov, Levit became champions of GeeBee tournament in Helsinki

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Helsinki has held 35th GeeBee international tournament which brought together the strongest boxers of Europe.

Nevertheless the tournament joined boxers from the United States, Jordan, Australia and Kazakhstan which are considered to be the much fancied, the press service of Kazakhstan Boxing Federation reported.

This year Kazakhstan was represented by the boxers who have already won Olympic licenses - Birjan Zhakipov, Berik Abdrakhmanov, Daniyar Yeleusinov and Vasiliy Levit.

Birjan Zhakipov (49 kg) lost to Briton Sunny Edwards, 1: 2. The APB champion Berik Abdrakhmanov (60 kg) was defeated by Norwegian Bernardo Torres, 1: 2.

Vasiliy Levit has won over Welshman Cody Davis and Finn Tony Honka with a score of 3: 0. In the final, he had to confront Darren O'Neill but the Irishman refused to fight due to injury he received in the previous bout.

In the first fight Daniyar Yeleusinov faced Swede Oliver Flodin 3: 0, in the second - Frenchman Suleiman Cissokho 3: 0, in the final match - Lithuanian Eimantas Stanionis - 2: 1.