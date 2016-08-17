Kazakh Boxing Federation to pay gold medal bonus to Levit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Boxing Federation will pay a gold medal bonus to Vassiliy Levit, silver medalist of the Rio Olympic Games.

“In his final bout, Vassiliy Levit showed an outstanding result and a great will to win. Although, he won a silver medal only, for which he will be paid $150,000, President of the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation Timur Kulibayev took a decision to pay additional $150,000 to him. So, the amount of his cash prize will equal the reward paid for winning a gold medal,” an official statement from the Federation reads.

The Federation’s press service reminded that as per AIBA rules, judges’ decisions cannot be appealed and Kazakhstan Boxing Federation must abide them. The KBF respects the decisions of the judges.

“Kazakhstan Boxing Federation congratulates Vassiliy Levit on his Olympic medal. His fights in Rio prove that Vassiliy deserves the highest evaluation of the most authoritative boxing experts from various countries of the world and, the most important thing, support of his fans both in Kazakhstan and abroad. Vassilily Levit has justified the expectations of the Federation, his coaches and entire country,” reads the statement.