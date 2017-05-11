Kazakh boy dies after falling into stairwell at Saudi school

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 7-year-old Ahmed Noor, a student of a Saudi school, was buried April 25 in Medina at a request of his parents. Press Secretary of the Kazakh Foreign Office Anuar Zhainakov told it Kazinform.

"The boy, born in 2010, had fatal head injuries after falling into a stairwell. His father, a citizen of Kazakhstan, born in 1981, is a student of the Islamic University of al-Madinah," A.Zhainakov said and added that the boy had been buried in Medina at his parents' request.

"The Consulate of Kazakhstan sent an official letter to the administration of Medina with a request to help in organization of the funerals. The parents have no claims against the school," he noted.





The tragedy occurred on April 23, 2017 at Mohammed Al Qushairi Quranic School Madinah. Ahmed Noor was a primary student of the school.

A video recording showed, a teacher was busy talking to students and he did not see how Ahmed fell into the stairwell.

The recording, which was posted online, sparked outrage among users who said that the ramp was not high enough to ensure students' safety, Kazinform cites GDN Online .

However, as General Directorate of Education in Medina explained, "the same type of building is officially approved across Saudi Arabia" and added that the results of the investigation into the incident would be announced soon.